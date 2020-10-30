Xponance Inc. Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after acquiring an additional 301,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 141.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 263,436 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 115.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 83,762 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $5,072,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 669.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 60,728 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at $954,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $74,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,196 shares of company stock worth $9,380,318 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

