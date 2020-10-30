Xponance Inc. Has $815,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Garmin by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 206,507 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Garmin by 2,570.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 211,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 204,036 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Garmin by 1,157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,874,000 after acquiring an additional 187,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Garmin by 399.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 227,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 181,691 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.30. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $165,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,721.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

