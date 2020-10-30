Xponance Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 651.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $144.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day moving average is $132.51.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

