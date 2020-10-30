Xponance Inc. Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLD. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $157.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.46. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $820,819.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,617.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $319,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens upped their target price on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.85.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

