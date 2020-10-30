Xponance Inc. Has $742,000 Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 95.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXG. Bank of America increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $3,352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,058,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $745,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,513,476.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,170,432 over the last three months.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $140.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

