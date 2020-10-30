Xponance Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after purchasing an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 293.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,488 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Workday by 10.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,234,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,205,000 after acquiring an additional 121,558 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,213,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,421,000 after acquiring an additional 88,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday by 34.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 774,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,136,000 after acquiring an additional 196,691 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.55.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $217.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 1.59. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

