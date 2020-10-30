Xponance Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 51.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.46.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,151,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,775 shares of company stock valued at $59,697,477. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $436.57 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $475.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.