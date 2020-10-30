Xponance Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 610.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 316,442 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after buying an additional 17,729,828 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after buying an additional 6,571,557 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,426,000 after buying an additional 2,402,999 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,966,000 after buying an additional 1,805,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,583,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after buying an additional 1,536,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

HPE opened at $8.53 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

