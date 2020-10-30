Xponance Inc. Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 478.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,995 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

MAS stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

