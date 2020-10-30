Xponance Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 3.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Cerner by 9.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Cerner by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

In other Cerner news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

