Xponance Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $106.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

