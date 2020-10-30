Xponance Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,455 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

