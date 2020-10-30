Xponance Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,985 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,632,000 after purchasing an additional 875,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 800,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after purchasing an additional 155,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Edward Jones lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.