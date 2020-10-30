Xponance Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 140166 assumed coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.75.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $270.09 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $317.88. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.36 and its 200 day moving average is $176.92.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total transaction of $10,402,112.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock worth $22,727,271. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

