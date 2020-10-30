Xponance Inc. Has $2.42 Million Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $602,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $229,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $2,150,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $210.72 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $216.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.33, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.