Xponance Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.40.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.30. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.63 and a beta of 1.08. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $199,190.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

