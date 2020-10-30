Xponance Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of BRO opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

