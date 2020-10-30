Xponance Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,161 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

