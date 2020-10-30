Xponance Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696,303 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,320,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,609,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,312,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 103,440 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,422,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,999.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,133,804 shares of company stock worth $803,085,809 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.21.

Avantor stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Avantor Inc has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

