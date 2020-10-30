Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,428,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,273,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,859,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 24.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,220,000 after buying an additional 63,578 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $360.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.31. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $371.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.59, for a total transaction of $2,821,916.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,378.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total transaction of $427,544.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,455.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,282 shares of company stock worth $12,181,907 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

