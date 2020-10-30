Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ball by 65.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 156.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Ball by 26.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $89.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.51. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $93.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.