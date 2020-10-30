Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,776 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 263,592 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HP by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,054,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $488,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 910.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $259,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,425 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in HP by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,547,000 after purchasing an additional 353,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HP by 70.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

