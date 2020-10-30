Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,571 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 25.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.9% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

