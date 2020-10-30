Xponance Inc. Buys 29,121 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $4,853,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $10,299,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $114.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $120.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.51.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

