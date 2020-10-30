Xponance Inc. Buys 1,458 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.53.

CPT stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.40.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

