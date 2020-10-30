Xponance Inc. Buys 1,228 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

WSM opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $107.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

