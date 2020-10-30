Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after buying an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $181,541,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after buying an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,425,000 after buying an additional 625,708 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $43,471,409.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,021,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,895,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $157,537.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,016.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,200,402 shares of company stock valued at $188,493,482. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

