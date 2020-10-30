Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $91,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.61. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $4,733,602.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 29,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,697.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,081,211 shares of company stock worth $903,153,158. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

