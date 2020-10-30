Xponance Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

