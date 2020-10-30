Xponance Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,879 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 77.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after acquiring an additional 825,826 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 47.0% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,641,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,848,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,496,000 after acquiring an additional 496,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,778,000 after acquiring an additional 307,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

NYSE:FRC opened at $125.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $131.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

