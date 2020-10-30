Xponance Inc. Acquires 8,067 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

