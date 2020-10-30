Xponance Inc. Acquires 668 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,385,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $855,030.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $349,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,610 shares of company stock valued at $24,805,571. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $318.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $325.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.54.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.78.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

