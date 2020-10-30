Xponance Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $235.84 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $251.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,683 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.