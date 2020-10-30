Xponance Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $208.73 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.31 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.44 and a 200 day moving average of $212.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

