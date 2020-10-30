Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,241 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Elastic by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Elastic by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Elastic by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after buying an additional 783,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $1,033,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,655,547.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,718.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $675,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,235.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,076,742 shares of company stock valued at $110,659,402 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESTC opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $127.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.45.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

