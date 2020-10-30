Xponance Inc. Acquires 12 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AutoZone by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,129.76 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,177.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,133.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,330.00.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

