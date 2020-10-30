XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,536,000 after acquiring an additional 731,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 78,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 763.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,033,000 after acquiring an additional 893,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $101.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.47.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

