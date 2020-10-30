XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $236,160.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $236,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $724.29 million, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at $739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

