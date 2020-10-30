Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company.

XEL stock opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

