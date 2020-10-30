Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

XEL opened at $70.74 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

