Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Update

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, a growth of 349.1% from the September 30th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.65. Woodside Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Woodside Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,063 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Petroleum were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

