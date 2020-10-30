William Hill’s (WIMHY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded William Hill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded William Hill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded William Hill from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. William Hill has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of William Hill stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. William Hill has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

