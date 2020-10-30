Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Up 205.9% in October

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 205.9% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTBDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

