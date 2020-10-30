Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO)’s (WRG) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.10 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WRG. ATB Capital increased their price target on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.05 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their price target on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE WRG opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$13.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.40 million. Research analysts expect that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 155,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,305,000. Insiders have sold 8,577 shares of company stock worth $2,144 in the last 90 days.

About Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

