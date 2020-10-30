Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Major Shareholder Sells $529,611.45 in Stock

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 108,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $529,611.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,529 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $324,368.55.

On Friday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,733 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $83,330.34.

NYSE HIO opened at $4.90 on Friday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 69.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 62.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 19.2% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

