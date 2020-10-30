West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WST opened at $275.23 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $303.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.88.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

