West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) PT Raised to C$90.00 at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$82.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WFT. Scotiabank upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$73.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.00.

Shares of TSE:WFT opened at C$63.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$64.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$21.60 and a 52 week high of C$75.30.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 6.0100001 EPS for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

