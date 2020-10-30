Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,050 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

