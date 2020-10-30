Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,050 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,582 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

