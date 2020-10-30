Wells Fargo & Company Increases Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $84.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

Get Omnicell alerts:

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 14.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Omnicell by 16.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Omnicell by 36.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.